The Lyric Opera of Chicago will bring its world-class artistry to Michigan City today.
The renowned opera company will perform a preview of its upcoming 2019-2020 season from 3-6 p.m. in The Symphony Garden at Friendship Botanic Gardens at 2055 East US-12 in Pottawattamie Park in Michigan City. The performance begins at 4 p.m. after a 3 p.m. cocktail hour that will give people the chance to stroll through the gardens while savoring wine, beer and light appetizers.
The Lyric Opera in the Gardens concert promises "wonderful performances in a stunning setting."
"Join us among the scenic vistas of the Gardens for a preview of the Lyric Opera Of Chicago's 2019-2020 season, performed by some of the biggest names in the Chicago arts and culture scene," the Friendship Botanic Gardens said in a press release. "All proceeds contribute to the continued restoration and maintenance of Friendship Botanic Gardens."
Acclaimed Chicago Lyric Opera artists Kimberly Jones, Maia Surace and Cornelius Johnson will perform arias from Mozart's "Don Giovanni," "Puccini Madame Butterfly" and the Broadway classics "Porgy and Bess," "42nd Street," and "Showboat." For the first time, they also will perform music from the blockbuster Broadway hit "Hamilton."
The upcoming season includes Rossini's "The Barber of Seville," Verdi's "Luisa Miller," Jake Heggie and Terrence McNally's "Dead Man Walking," Donizetti's "The Three Queens," Tchaikovsky's "The Queen of Spades," Wagner's "Götterdämmerung" and more. This season, the opera company also will stage Wagner's vaunted the "The Ring Cycle," which it describes as "one of the greatest achievements in Western culture and an immersive adventure that every opera lover should experience."
Tickets to Sunday's preview cost $45.