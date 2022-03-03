MAAC cites Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good for public service

VALPARAISO — The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative honored Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good with its initial Excellence in Public Service Award.

The MAAC Foundation also used the opportunity to introduce new initiatives.

At the award presentation Thursday at the MAAC facility, Good was cited as someone honest, a leader who values efficiency, public service, fiscal responsibility, and collaboration.

“I’m very proud of what this group has done,” Good said about the Porter County Commissioners and Council. “It’s about teamwork.”

A Valparaiso resident Good said local leaders have worked on Porter County finances to the extent that the county has the lowest tax rate in Indiana.

“You create a plan, get people together, and you work to get it done,” Good said.

The MAAC is a not-for-profit foundation that provides training opportunities for first responders at no cost to them. The MAAC also provides classes for the public on its five-acre property, including CPR and women’s self-defense.

Purpose for the award is to honor a distinguished individual in public or voluntary service leadership who has made exceptional contributions in public service, specifically contributing to the first responder community.

Honorees’ service will be exemplary of the MAAC’s mission and such values as inclusiveness, collaboration, integrity, respect, fiscal responsibility, and servant leadership.

A Porter County commissioner since 2014, Good, 61, is a past board member of Porter-Starke Services and Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority. As president/owner of Good Hospitality Services Inc. of Valparaiso, he owns 21 hotels in six states.

MAAC founder Stewart McMillan described Good as a level 5 leader, someone “who can tell you to go to hell and enjoy the ride.” McMillan said Good has mastered the art of managing disappointment.

“He’s managed Porter County well and he understands he’s not going to make everyone happy,” McMillan said.

Noting how Porter County finances are in good shape, Good said, “Porter County has a very, very bright future. We just need to work together. If there is a problem, we work together to get it done. We have a great future in front of us. Let’s not screw it up.”

Bill Hanna, executive director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, introduced Good and the foundation’s support for an upcoming MAAC project.

The foundation is committing $1 million to the MAAC’s residential tactical village, a $2.2 million project designed to better prepare first responders to potentially dangerous situations in home settings.

Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon cited the example of police responding to a domestic call or other violent situation. Officers would receive training in how to approach these calls without putting themselves in jeopardy.

Balon said the MAAC is the “best way for police and fire and other first responders to work together on location, and it makes for overwhelming better response for communities.”

Celina Weatherwax, president of the MAAC Foundation, said that with the White Foundation funds, the facility has $2 million for the tactical village and is working on the remaining $200,000.

Plans call for construction to begin next month, with completion slated in time for the MAAC open house in August.

Weatherwax said the sole purpose of MAAC is to “support first responders.” That, she said, includes “improving quality of life and public safety overall.”

Another project in the works is Bedford Falls, a facility that would provide indoor training for first responders, even in inclement weather, and provide additional training space. Named for the village in the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life,” the project would cost an estimated $5.5 million. Weatherwax said a capital campaign for this project is in the works.

Weatherwax also reported that the MAAC has exceeded expectations, with class attendance growing annually by 25%.

McMillan called the MAAC a “sandbox where everyone is welcome. No one dominates it; everyone loves it.”

Noting that the facility opened originally to help volunteer firefighters, McMillan said, ‘It has grown into something special.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.