MAAC Foundation hosts first responder appreciation and demonstration day

The MAAC Foundation’s third annual First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day will be held on Aug. 27 at the MAAC Foundation Training Campus located at 4203 Montdale Park Drive, Valparaiso.

The free, family-friendly event will feature live demonstrations and activities from first-responder agencies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the skills first responders learn during training. Departments from across Northwest Indiana will showcase various techniques, including live-burn firefighting, K9 officers in action, and vehicle extrication. Emergency response vehicles will also be available to explore.

The MAAC Foundation facilitates training and skill enhancement.

"We are proud to bring this event together to highlight the efforts of these courageous men and women in service of our communities," MAAC Foundation President Celina Weatherwax said.

Food will be offered for purchase by local food trucks. Tickets to the event are encouraged but not required. Go to www.eventbrite.com and search for MAAC Foundation with a location of Valparaiso to secure them.

For more information on the foundation and the event, visit maacfoundation.org or call 219-510-9111.