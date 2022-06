Machine shop destroyed in Saturday morning fire

PORTAGE — A machine shop in Portage is left in ruins after being engulfed in flames, officials said.

Early Saturday morning before sunrise, Portage firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial building on Douglas Drive on the north side of Portage.

A machine shop in a pole barn had heavy flames coming through the roof, the Portage Fire Department said. Crews from several departments worked for more than three hours at the scene, dousing the blaze with 150,000 gallons of water. The building is a total loss.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Portage firefighters were assisted by first responders from Hobart, Union Township, South Haven, Merrillville, Washington Township, Porter, Liberty Township, Burns Harbor and Ogden Dunes.

