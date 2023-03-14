Though Girl Scouts has been around for 111 years, not all girls have been awarded equitable opportunities in their lives.

Mackenzie Pickerrell is determined to change that.

"I want to encourage every girl to live her best life," she said. "Girls should be confident and embrace the skills they possess."

Pickerrell was appointed as the inaugural executive director for the Hoosier Girl Coalition on Feb. 21. The coalition is a collaboration of six independent Girl Scout councils that serve Indiana.

Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana are one of the six councils involved. This council serves Indiana girls in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, in addition to 10 Illinois counties.

The vision of the Hoosier Girl Coalition is to enable every Hoosier girl to live her best life physically, academically, socially and emotionally. Pickerrell, who has a background in youth development, looks forward to continuing growth and development.

"I am so thrilled and honored to be serving this position," she said. "The coalition and what its designed to do is unlike anything I've witnessed before."

The coalition is currently working to release a State of the Hoosier Girl report in May. This report will serve as a rally cry for the adults in Indiana to ensure girls are well equipped for a lifetime of success.

"Elevating the needs of girls as a state-wide imperative is a game changer," said Nancy Wright, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

It will also change the way girls are served by the state since it's Indiana's first report focusing on girls between ages 5 to 18. Data will help remove gender barriers to create successful opportunities for girls across Indiana, Pickerrell said. Girls, families and educators are participating to help strengthen adolescent girl's opportunities in different counties.

"We're advocating for all Hoosier girls," she noted. "We want to make sure they feel empowered."

Pickerrell's goal of the report is to truly understand what the needs of girls are while creating equity and access to opportunities in the community.

“This research can often overshadow the important differences between how girls and boys experience mental or emotional distress, often to the detriment of girls who experience undiagnosed depression, anxiety, or other serious conditions," Pickerrell said.

She believes this research is a starting point to build systems and help girls live a positive life.

"With Mackenzie's leadership and the proven benefits and impact of Girl Scouts to guide us, the Hoosier Girl Coalition is energized and ready to lead the state of Indiana in creating meaningful experiences that help all girls thrive," Wright said.