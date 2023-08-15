Macy's will open its latest Region location in Highland Saturday.

The New York City-based retailer, one of the largest and longest-running department store chains, will open a new smaller format store in the Highland Grove Shopping Center. It will take over the former Marshalls space in the outdoor shopping mall at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street on the far south end of Highland, just north of Schererville and just east of Munster.

A ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Market by Macy's will occupy a 35,625-square-foot storefront at 10429 Indianapolis Blvd. Macy's invested $1.68 million to renovate the storefront in the shopping center, Highland Building Commissioner and Zoning Administrator Ken Mika said.

Macy's has been rolling out its new Market by Macy's concept, which the retailer describes as "the Macy’s you know & love — just a smaller version." It's opened the new stores in Texas, Georgia, Missouri and in the Evergreen Plaza in south suburban Evergreen Park by Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

"These new store formats not only provide customers with curated and on-trend looks within a convenient shopping experience but also offer events with local vendors and more, all while embracing a new space and new vibe," Macy's said in a press release. "Macy's new format provides customers with all the benefits they know and love from the full-line store, including curbside pick-up and the opportunity to earn Star Rewards with their Macy's card. Additionally, it will offer a range of convenient services through the 'At Your Service' desk. Customers can easily make purchases, returns, bill payments and pick up their Macy's.com orders at this desk."

The smaller stores are meant to make shopping quick and easy while still offering the latest fashion trends. Market by Macy's carry leading brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Adidas, Lancome and Levi's.

The Market by Macy's stores stock skin care products, employ beauty advisers and offer beauty services like foundation matching. They have new items arriving weekly.

The outdoor Highland Grove is one of Northwest Indiana's biggest shopping centers with 540,932 square feet of retail space. It's home to Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, Party City, Petco, Burlington, Ashley HomeStore and other retailers, as well as restaurants like Olive Garden, Chipotle, Qdoba and MOD Pizza.

The Highland Market by Macy's plans on giving back to the community. It's slated to host 20 women and staff from Sojourner Truth House in Gary Thursday for a private shopping trip to buy clothes and back-to-school items for their children.

"Sojourner Truth House is a village of hope that empowers women and their children. Their unique model of service and collaborative actions inspires the human spirit so that participants can improve their quality of life and become contributing members of their communities," Macy's said in a press release. "Macy’s is committed to giving back, sharing joy and being there in times of need for the local community. Macy’s continues to partner with local organizations whose impactful work plays a vital role in strengthening and enriching the local community and beyond."

The Marshalls space has been vacant for a few years. It opened up when Marshalls hopped across the street a to the newer Shops on Main in Schererville, following Dick's Sporting Goods.

Macy's operates stores in the Southlake Mall in Hobart and the River Oaks Center in Calumet City. It has a large Chicagoland presence after buying out the former Marshall Field's chain, notably operating Marshall Field's former flagship store on State Street in the Loop.