A Madam C.J. Walker biographer will give a talk about the Westchester Public Library in Chesterton this weekend.

"Madam C.J. Walker's Gospel of Giving" author Tyrone McKinley Freeman will give a talk between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Baugher Center meeting room at 100 W Indiana Ave. in downtown Chesterton.

"Join award-winning Indiana author and Associate Professor of Philanthropic Studies at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, Dr. Tyrone McKinley Freeman, for a discussion of his richly detailed biography, Madam C.J. Walker's Gospel of Giving: Black Women's Philanthropy During Jim Crow," the Westchester Public Library said in a press release.

The Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards and Indiana Humanities are sponsoring the talk, which is open to ages 18 and up.

"His book, recognized in the 2022 Indiana Authors Awards as a Debut Shortlist Honoree, reexamines the life and generosity of the adopted Hoosier entrepreneur who became known as America's first self-made female millionaire," the Westchester Public Library said in a press release. "He tells the story of the origins and motivations for her philanthropic giving, and her engagement in the fight against the racist and sexist system of Jim Crow segregation. Through his work, Dr. Freeman identifies and elevates the long-standing cultural tradition of philanthropic giving that has existed among African Americans since the earliest days of slavery."

Reference Library Manager and PNW University Archivist Joseph Coates will manage a question-and-answer session after the talk.

Light refreshments will be available.

For more information or to register, call 219-926-7696.