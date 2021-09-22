MADD to host inaugural walk at Lake County Fairgrounds Saturday

If anything, Coriano said she feels like there will now be more services, such as programming and sobriety checks, in Northwest Indiana.

"There's other options. We're not telling people that they cannot drink at all, it's just drinking and driving," Coriano said. "Impaired driving is just not acceptable because of the amount of affects that it has on people in general. The lives it affects — it's not just your own, but it's everyone."

The walk, coupled with improvements being made at the intersection of 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard, "feels like OK, as a mother, I'm doing my job to keep my son's memory alive, and his purpose, which is to help other people," Coriano said.

Registration will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, and a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., with step off to follow, Coriano said. Registration is $25 for adults and $20 for youth, and is available online and will be offered the day of the event.