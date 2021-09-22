MADD to host inaugural walk at Lake County Fairgrounds Saturday

CROWN POINT — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Indiana is gearing up to host an inaugural walk at the Lake County Fairgrounds this weekend.
The Walk Like MADD 5K will be held Saturday, and comes after Winfield resident Yolanda Coriano, whose son Julian Tinoco was killed in a car wreck by a drunken driver in December 2018, attended a MADD walk in Central Indiana.
"When I attended it two years ago, I thought, 'We need to have more services. We need to have something like this in Northwest Indiana,'" Coriano told The Times.
The idea was to start small, with an initial fundraising goal of $1,000, Coriano said. The goal has since been increased to $5,000.
"We want to build this up every year, like walking for all victims and survivors in the area," she said.
Coriano said it feels heartwarming to see the event be hosted in Northwest Indiana, as events often are hosted in Indianapolis or Chicago.
"For me, it's walking for him (Julian)," Coriano said, noting it was "overwhelming," when MADD announced it would support a walk in the Region.
If anything, Coriano said she feels like there will now be more services, such as programming and sobriety checks, in Northwest Indiana.
"There's other options. We're not telling people that they cannot drink at all, it's just drinking and driving," Coriano said. "Impaired driving is just not acceptable because of the amount of affects that it has on people in general. The lives it affects — it's not just your own, but it's everyone."
The walk, coupled with improvements being made at the intersection of 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard, "feels like OK, as a mother, I'm doing my job to keep my son's memory alive, and his purpose, which is to help other people," Coriano said.
Registration will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, and a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., with step off to follow, Coriano said. Registration is $25 for adults and $20 for youth, and is available online and will be offered the day of the event.
The 3-mile walk is not timed, Coriano said, adding there will be a station to fill out why participants are walking and a DJ playing music.
To register, visit www.walklikemadd.org/northwest.