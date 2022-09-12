Madura's Danceland to be subject of South Shore Arts exhibit

History buffs can dance for joy.

Vintage posters from the legendary Madura's Danceland, where many danced the night away and met their future spouses, will be displayed in the Atrium Gallery at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

The dancehall was a popular site for nightlife at the Five Points intersection in north Hammond during the Big Band era. Big names like Gene Krupa, Tex Beneke, Vaughn Monroe and Jim McHugh played there.

"Mike Madura bet everything but the suit on his back with his purchase of the former Boardwalk Park’s dancehall. With the aid of a team of horses, Madura uprooted the dancehall, floor and all, and begin the arduous move to its new plot of land located at Hammond’s famous Five Points," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Madura used nearly every penny to get the ballroom up and running. Enlisting the help of each member of his family in the day-to-day operations of the dancehall, whether that be taking money, cleaning, or general upkeep. Admission was $0.75 to dance the night away, and during the great depression admission was lowered to $0.25."

Madura's Danceland is where young people in Northwest Indiana gathered during the first half of the 20th century. It's where kids went to see and be seen.

"For years the dancehall would draw in hundreds of people every night, especially on Sunday night’s Waltz Night," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "For decades, nearly every romantic encounter, relationship and marriage was kindled at Madura’s Danceland. The dancehall weathered both the Great Depression and World War II and would continue to be the place to be for the decades to follow."

But tragedy struck, putting an end to an era.

Memories and memorabilia live on.

"In 1967, lightning struck the dancehall causing a fire that would shutter Madura’s doors permanently," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "During the cleanup, a pile of posters from advertisements were salvaged, all of which were left with singed edges from the fire. On display in the Atrium Gallery are 20 of these signed posters, framed, courtesy of Mike Madura’s granddaughter, Marcia Kozlowski."

The local history exhibit will be on display through Oct. 2.