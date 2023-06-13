National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson, widely considered to be one of the greatest point guards of all time, couldn't pass up the chance to celebrate a century of Methodist Hospitals serving the community in Lake County.
The Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers star, whose rivalry with Indiana native Larry Bird helped lift the NBA's profile and popularity in the 1980s, is scheduled to attend Methodist's 100th Anniversary Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary.
“We are gratified that Mr. Johnson will join us to offer a tribute to Methodist Hospitals and the people of Gary as we celebrate 100 years of healing and service to Northwest Indiana," said Robert E. Johnson III, chairman of the Methodist Hospitals board of directors. "The mission of his company, SodexoMagic, is closely aligned with that of Methodist Hospitals in its commitment to supporting underserved communities."
The gala will celebrate the rich history of the hospital system, which was founded by Nurse Margaret Pritchard, who served in the Boer War in South Africa and came to Gary from Chicago shortly after it was launched as a company town around the Gary Works steel mill to provide health care to its residents. She opened Gary General Hospital in 1911 in a three-story frame building at 801 Van Buren St.
Methodist operates hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, employs 2,172 people and has an annual economic impact of $906 million, making it one of the Region's largest health care providers.
It's supplied by SodexoMagic, a food service and facilities provider that Johnson and Sodexo founded in 2006. The California-based firm serves more than 1,500 locations, including many hospitals, across the United States.
“At SodexoMagic, we cultivate vibrant and sustainable communities by employing a diverse workforce, developing culinary talent, and empowering others through the support of minority-owned businesses and suppliers in communities like Gary,” Johnson said in a news release.
"SodexoMagic is proud of the relationship we have built with Methodist Hospitals in providing food and nutrition services to its patients and employees. I am happy to be here to help honor the work of an institution that has been of service for 100 years."
Methodist Hospitals Foundation board President Heather McCarthy also will honor U.S. Steel's Gary Works as Century Sponsor and other corporate sponsors at the gala. The independent locally owned health care system will highlight contributions to The Methodist Hospitals Vision Fund, which helps address health disparities that hurt traditionally underserved minority communities.
Major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital 'a victory for East Chicago'
EAST CHICAGO — A major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital is being hailed as a victory for East Chicago.
The long-standing hospital in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood landed a $1.5 million federal grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration to improve health care access for people who are medically vulnerable or underinsured.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan helped line up the money and helped announce the investment.
"Today is a victory for the residents of East Chicago because it's access to health care," he said. "I was born at St. Catherine Hospital. My grandparents were taken here. My mom and dad were cared for here. My sister was a candy striper here and went on to become a nurse practitioner for Northwestern. This was and still is an anchor for the community."
East Chicago leaders were concerned about the hospital's future after Franciscan Health decided to close the similarly aged former St. Margaret Hospital in neighboring Hammond, Northwest Indiana's most populous city.
"They wanted to make sure the safety-net hospital continued," he said. "What today is about is assuring the city of East Chicago and every resident that St. Catherine is thriving and investing in new technology that gives them access to care equal to anywhere around the world. This is an investment in East Chicago itself, and it allows the residents to understand they have access to quality care here in the city."
When Mrvan was North Township trustee, he often heard complaints from residents that they didn't have access to care.
"This is a safety-net hospital. That means it takes care of the most vulnerable populations," he said. "This technology is the gold standard for Northwest Indiana. It's the same technology you would have in the city of Chicago, but it's right here in East Chicago. The hospital is working to provide world-class health care. As a congressman, I will listen to your concerns and try to provide access to health care, the best technology and the best for East Chicago."
St. Catherine CEO Leo Correa said the hospital continues to provide advanced technology to East Chicago and surrounding communities.
"St. Catherine Hospital is committed to ensuring that our community has state-of-the-art cardiac care close to home," Correa said. "It's a well-known fact that in the 1960s, St. Catherine Hospital became the choice facility in the Chicagoland area for the treatment of heart disease, performing the first open-heart surgery in Northwest Indiana. And today, we continue to invest in cardiac care and treating heart disease."
The hospital will install an Azurion 7 C20 Catalyst table, an image-guided therapy system that provides high-quality images with low doses of X-rays. Philips Healthcare is installing the new technology in its cath lab, which is undergoing a multiphase modernization project.
It will allow for precision diagnosis and treatment for patients. The new technology can capture uncommon angiography views, provide real-time 3-D impressions for complex vascular interventions and better visualize stent and balloon placement in coronary arteries.
"Our patients and clinicians benefit from the fast procedure times, reduced radiation exposure and superior image quality of this new technology," said Mary Miller, director of Cardiovascular Services.
St. Catherine Hospital has long placed an emphasis on cardiac care while serving the community for nearly a century, Correa said.
"During that time, we built a reputation for providing unparalleled cardiac care," he said. "That did not happen by chance. That's the result of an intentional investment in top health care providers and resources.
"We have fortified a culture of excellence in cardiac care by continuing to invest in skilled specialists and technologies to diagnose and treat heart disease. St. Catherine, along with our fellow hospitals in Community Healthcare System, Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, operates one of the largest and most advanced cardiovascular programs in Northwest Indiana. Our hospitals are certified chest-pain centers that are fully accredited by the Joint Commission or the American College of Cardiology.
"Every day, highly skilled cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, electrophysiologic and cardiac support staff walk through our doors and use their expertise to treat patients who put their trust in us."
