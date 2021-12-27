Magic of Lights wows holiday spirit seekers

LAPORTE — Joe Matusiak along with his girlfriend, Alex, and her two young sons were not disappointed after driving from Cedar Lake to LaPorte recently to see the Magic of Lights.

Their favorites were the tunnels of blinking Christmas lights along the 1.5-mile route at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds, which hosts the event through Sunday.

“It was kind of weird but cool at the same time,” said Matusiak, who described going through the tunnels of lights changing colors as like Christmas in outer space.

Vehicles began trickling in after the gates opened, but it wasn’t long before traffic was bumper to bumper at times along the way.

“It was a great show. We loved it,” said Linda Wakeland.

She and her husband, Michael, made the 30-minute trip from North Liberty with their grandchildren, Kaiden, Reagan, and their dog, Roxy.

Brett Pegler, marketing manager for the drive-thru show, said a total of 1,300 vehicles went through the display of more than 1 million lights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on a recent weekend.

More than 6,000 vehicles have passed through since the show opened Nov. 19.