Magic of Lights wows holiday spirit seekers

LAPORTE — Joe Matusiak along with his girlfriend, Alex, and her two young sons were not disappointed after driving from Cedar Lake to LaPorte recently to see the Magic of Lights.
Their favorites were the tunnels of blinking Christmas lights along the 1.5-mile route at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds, which hosts the event through Sunday.
“It was kind of weird but cool at the same time,” said Matusiak, who described going through the tunnels of lights changing colors as like Christmas in outer space.
Vehicles began trickling in after the gates opened, but it wasn’t long before traffic was bumper to bumper at times along the way.
“It was a great show. We loved it,” said Linda Wakeland.
She and her husband, Michael, made the 30-minute trip from North Liberty with their grandchildren, Kaiden, Reagan, and their dog, Roxy.
Brett Pegler, marketing manager for the drive-thru show, said a total of 1,300 vehicles went through the display of more than 1 million lights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on a recent weekend.
More than 6,000 vehicles have passed through since the show opened Nov. 19.
Ken Hudgens is owner of Magic of Lights presented annually at more than a dozen locations in the U.S. and Canada during the holidays.
Magic of Lights was booked for the first time this year at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds as another step toward hosting major events there on a more year-round basis.
Hudgens is paying rent to LaPorte County government, which owns the fairgrounds, and giving back a slight cut of the proceeds if revenue from ticket sales exceeds a certain amount.
Tickets start at $20 for each vehicle online or $27 per carload at the gate.
“It was awesome. I love seeing something like this come to LaPorte,” said Brandi Glanders.
The LaPorte woman came with her husband, Alan, and their young sons, Kane and Jackson, and nephew, Jackson.
Asked what he liked most about the display, Kane Glanders said "everything."
He got a kick out of a lighted lobster display.
“We loved it,” said Denny Soule of Walkerton.
Soule, who came with his wife and mother, said he especially liked the lighted nativity scene display.
LaPorte County Council President Randy Novak, who drove through the display with his wife, Debbie, and grandchildren, Xander and Aria, said talks will be held about Magic of Lights returning next year.
“We’re hopeful. We’re open to talking to them again about coming back again and making it even better if it’s possible,” he said.