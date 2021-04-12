 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Majestic Star Casino donates $6,900 to Boys & Girls Clubs
urgent

Majestic Star Casino donates $6,900 to Boys & Girls Clubs

Majestic Star Casino donates $6,900 to Boys & Girls Clubs

Christina Deleon, left, Majestic Star Casino’s Director of Slots, and Thomas Gutierrez, right, Director of Table Games, present a check for $6,900 to Marcus Steele, Jr. Majestic donated to the organization through Spectacle Entertainment’s ALL-IN program.

 Provided

GARY — Through the Spectacle Entertainment ALL-IN program, Majestic Star Casino has presented the Gary Boys & Girls Club with a check for $6,900.

The funding will go toward the Club’s general operations, interim Club Director Sheria Givens said.

Majestic’s Director of Table Games Operations Thomas Gutierrez, along with Majestic’s Director of Slot Operations Christina Deleon, said the donation is the result of a holiday fundraiser the casino held in December to benefit the Gary Club.

Majestic team members who donated $15 or more were able to participate in 10 Dress Down Days during the month. The company also extended an ongoing 10 for 10 promotion for patrons where a guest who donated $10 for the Club received $10 in slot play during a qualified period in the month.

Gutierrez said Gary Boys & Girls Club was chosen because of its commitment to helping youth in Gary reach their full potential.

“Majestic Star team members are the most generous people I have ever had the privilege of working with,” Gutierrez said. “Giving back to our community is a big part of what we do, and we are so pleased to make this contribution to such a worthy and positive organization.”

Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO Ryan Smiley thanked Gutierrez and Majestic for their support and said the donation highlights the import role community partners play in the success of Club members.

“Donations like this are critical to helping us fulfill our mission,” Smiley said. “We are fortunate to have partners like Majestic Star, who know the need for the kind of work we do in the Gary community and step up in a big way for our kids.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts