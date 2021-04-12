Majestic Star Casino donates $6,900 to Boys & Girls Clubs

GARY — Through the Spectacle Entertainment ALL-IN program, Majestic Star Casino has presented the Gary Boys & Girls Club with a check for $6,900.

The funding will go toward the Club’s general operations, interim Club Director Sheria Givens said.

Majestic’s Director of Table Games Operations Thomas Gutierrez, along with Majestic’s Director of Slot Operations Christina Deleon, said the donation is the result of a holiday fundraiser the casino held in December to benefit the Gary Club.

Majestic team members who donated $15 or more were able to participate in 10 Dress Down Days during the month. The company also extended an ongoing 10 for 10 promotion for patrons where a guest who donated $10 for the Club received $10 in slot play during a qualified period in the month.

Gutierrez said Gary Boys & Girls Club was chosen because of its commitment to helping youth in Gary reach their full potential.

“Majestic Star team members are the most generous people I have ever had the privilege of working with,” Gutierrez said. “Giving back to our community is a big part of what we do, and we are so pleased to make this contribution to such a worthy and positive organization.”