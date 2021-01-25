Major winter storm system expected to bring snow, high winds, icy roads

Regionites should plan for a nasty rush of winter weather, including icy roads and accumulating snow, in addition to lakeshore flooding, all brought on by a storm system that's expected to move across the area later Monday.

Conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for Northwest Indiana starting at 1 p.m. Region time — the same time a more severe winter storm warning goes into effect for Chicago and other northeast Illinois communities.

A lakeshore flood advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. for Lake County and northern/central Cook County.

Forecasters expected mixed precipitation, including accumulating snow and freezing rain to pummel the Region starting in the afternoon. At the same time, strong wind gusts up to 35 mph will blow across the area.

Northwest Indiana is in the path of less harsh snow than much of northeastern Illinois, NWS said. Northern Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties could get about 3 to 6 inches, while the southern portions and bordering counties likely will see between 1 and 4 inches.

Meanwhile, Chicago and the immediate surrounding area is more likely to get 6 to 8 inches of snow.