Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana is celebrating its 40th anniversary and 20,000 wishes granted.

Since it was founded in 1983, the nonprofit has granted more than 19,000 life-changing wishes for seriously sick children. It’s granted 6,000 wishes to Hoosier kids, including installing a wheelchair-accessible beach path at the Indiana Dunes National Park last summer.

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana is on track to grant its 20,000th wish this summer.

A national study found that children who have wishes granted gain physical and emotional strength to fight illness, in some cases improving their quality of life and health outcomes.

According to the survey of alumni, parents and doctors from the program, 9 of 10 kids said Make-A-Wish relieved them from traumatic stress, 9 of 10 parents saw their kids’ well-being improve after being granted a wish, and 9 of 10 doctors said a wish resulted in better compliance with treatment.

Eight of 10 wish recipients said the wish gave them the strength they needed to fight their illness.

“Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, and Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana is the largest of 58 Make-A-Wish chapters nationwide,” said Katie Ferrell, director of marketing & communications. “Right now, 115-plus children in northwest Indiana are waiting for their wishes to come true.”

People can donate to support the cause by visiting oki.wish.org/40.