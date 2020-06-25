Man accused of child molesting told police 'he is God's messenger'

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was arrested Wednesday on charges alleging he repeatedly molested a 12-year-old relative during the past two years.
Chavis C. Atkins, 34, is accused of sexually abusing the girl starting when she was 10 years old at her Merrillville home.
The girl told police the alleged abuse began after she broke a boy's glasses at school, and Atkins offered her three punishment options: be spanked, clean the house or do him "a favor," Lake Criminal Court records state.
When the girl chose to do Atkins a favor, he told her to lie on her stomach while he molested her, court records allege.
The girl alleged Atkins repeated the sexual abuse a number of times between January 2018 to January 2020 while her mother was sleeping or at work.
In April, Atkins took the girl to stay at a rental home in DeMotte and told her he wanted to have sex with her, records say. The girl told police Atkins said "he is supposed to take her virginity, and she is supposed to be the mother of his son because she is a pure virgin."
The girl's mother brought her to talk to police April 5, after the girl returned from the trip to DeMotte and disclosed the allegations, records state.
The girl's mother told police Atkins recently began saying "he is God, that he is selfless and that he is trying to establish world peace," records state.
When police talked to Atkins on the phone, he said he was in Washington, D.C., while he waits to talk to President Donald Trump. He also said he told the girl to tell her mother "his is God's messenger" and that he was serious about taking her virginity, records allege.
Atkins is facing four counts of child molesting, a level 4 felony, and four counts of child solicitation, a level 5 felony.
