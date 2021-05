Man accused of sexually abusing Porter County girl, records say

VALPARAISO — A young Kouts girl returned home from a "good touch, bad touch" program at her school to inform her mother that a man they knew had been sexually abusing her a few times per month for the past year, according to newly-released charging documents.

Cody Jeralds, 36, of South Haven, Michigan, is charged with a felony count of vicarious sexual gratification, records show.

The young girl, who was 8 and 9 at the time of the alleged incidents, told police Jeralds would have her give him "thumb massages" over the outside of a blanket, police said.

"Victim 1 stated that she realized that even though Cody was not touching her, having her touch him in his private area felt wrong," charging documents say.

She also said Jeralds would have her sit on his lap with her back to him during some of the alleged incidents, police said.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between March 1, 2020 and March 1 of this year, court records show.

The girl's mother said she confronted Jeralds about the allegations and he claimed the girl was massaging his hand, police said.

