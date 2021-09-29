Man agrees to plead guilty to shooting his adult son and another man in March

CROWN POINT — A 63-year-old convicted felon has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of felony battery per an agreement with prosecutors filed in Lake Criminal Court Wednesday.

Allen Woods Jr. will be sentenced to three years in prison if Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts the deal at a sentencing hearing next month. Woods was originally charged with seven felonies, including two counts of attempted murder.

According to the plea deal, Woods will acknowledge he shot at two men, including his son, as they attempted to take cover outside a home in the 6300 block of Jackson Avenue in Hammond on the evening of March 28. Woods’ son was shot in the leg and the second victim, his son’s cousin, was shot in the hand. Both men were treated at the hospital for their injuries.

Initial court filings alleged that on the day of the shooting Woods’ son was in a domestic dispute and his father came to pick him up. The two men argued on the way home, police said.