Man airlifted in critical condition after suffering serious burns, firefighters say
Airlift from Portage

A man with serious burns was airlifted from Portage to an Illinois hospital. 

 Provided

PORTAGE — A man was airlifted Wednesday after he suffered serious burns on half of his body while working in Portage. 

Firefighters were called at 3:27 p.m. for a burn victim at Great Lakes Contractor Services in the 6000 block of Eagle Avenue, said Portage Fire Department Battalion Chief Andy Himan. 

A man was found in front of the construction company suffering burns on the upper half of his body including his face, chest, arms and hands, firefighters reported. 

Preliminary investigations showed that a flammable liquid ignited and the man caught fire, Himan said. The man, who is an employee of the business, was able to extinguish the flames before crews arrived. 

He was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition and is being treated for his injuries. 

The fire did not spread to the building. Himan said witnesses at a nearby business reported hearing a loud noise but no evidence of an explosion has been detected so far. 

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. 

