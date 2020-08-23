Man airlifted to hospital with head injury after ATV accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A 53-year-old man was airlifted Sunday night after he was thrown from an ATV while riding near Portage High School, police said.

He was treated by Portage Fire Department personnel until a Lutheran Air medical helicopter arrived to take him to a trauma center, police said.

The man was wearing only a pair of swim trunks, police said.

"We take this opportunity to remind everyone that driving off-road vehicles on public property is illegal within the city limits," a police news release stated. "We also encourage the use of appropriate safety gear such as helmets, gloves and riding boots when operating these vehicles."

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.