Man airlifted to hospital with head injury after ATV accident

PORTAGE — A 53-year-old man was airlifted Sunday night after he was thrown from an ATV while riding near Portage High School, police said.
He was treated by Portage Fire Department personnel until a Lutheran Air medical helicopter arrived to take him to a trauma center, police said.
The man was wearing only a pair of swim trunks, police said.
"We take this opportunity to remind everyone that driving off-road vehicles on public property is illegal within the city limits," a police news release stated. "We also encourage the use of appropriate safety gear such as helmets, gloves and riding boots when operating these vehicles."
