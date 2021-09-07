Man airlifted to trauma center after incident at Whihala Beach

WHITING — A man with a serious foot injury was airlifted from Whihala Beach to a Chicago trauma center Monday, according to Whiting Fire Chief Don Harbin.
The Whiting and Hammond fire departments were dispatched to the beach about 3:25 p.m. for a report of a man with an injured foot. Harbin said the man’s injury is believed to have been caused by a boat propeller.
Because of the extent of his injuries, the man was taken by a University of Chicago Aeromedical Network helicopter to the University of Chicago Medicine trauma center.
No additional information was available Tuesday.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion
Open
'Love to cook'
'Now I'm a business owner too'
Open
Open
Open
'Drawn to downtowns'
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Islamorada Fish Company closes; Southlake Mall toy store, Evvy's Coffeehouse, fish and chicken restaurant and vintage sneaker shop opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Islamorada Fish Company closes; Southlake Mall toy store, Evvy's Coffeehouse, fish and chicken restaurant and vinta…