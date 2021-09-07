 Skip to main content
Man airlifted to trauma center after incident at Whihala Beach
STOCK_Whihala Beach

Whihala Beach is shown.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

WHITING — A man with a serious foot injury was airlifted from Whihala Beach to a Chicago trauma center Monday, according to Whiting Fire Chief Don Harbin.

The Whiting and Hammond fire departments were dispatched to the beach about 3:25 p.m. for a report of a man with an injured foot. Harbin said the man’s injury is believed to have been caused by a boat propeller.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Because of the extent of his injuries, the man was taken by a University of Chicago Aeromedical Network helicopter to the University of Chicago Medicine trauma center.

No additional information was available Tuesday.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

