Man airlifted to trauma center after incident at Whihala Beach

WHITING — A man with a serious foot injury was airlifted from Whihala Beach to a Chicago trauma center Monday, according to Whiting Fire Chief Don Harbin.

The Whiting and Hammond fire departments were dispatched to the beach about 3:25 p.m. for a report of a man with an injured foot. Harbin said the man’s injury is believed to have been caused by a boat propeller.

Because of the extent of his injuries, the man was taken by a University of Chicago Aeromedical Network helicopter to the University of Chicago Medicine trauma center.

No additional information was available Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.