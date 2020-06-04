Man arrested after fight, shots fired outside liquor store, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH — One man was arrested late Wednesday after police said he assaulted a man in a fight near a liquor store.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Griffith man, was being held at the Lake County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of assault and multiple other offenses.

Police responded about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday when they saw a fight in the parking lot of LiqGo, 404 N. Broad St.

An investigation showed the assault victim was at the store with a friend when they saw a woman and the suspect possibly arguing nearby, police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

They approached the woman to see if she was okay when a fight broke out between the victim and suspect. Both men stopped fighting when police approached them and were then detained. One man initially resisted detention, Martin said.

At least one gunshot was fired during the fight, though police did not indicate who fired. A semi-automatic handgun and at least one spent shell casing was located at the scene, Martin said.