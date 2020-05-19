You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested on charges alleging he shot, paralyzed girlfriend's brother
Man arrested on charges alleging he shot, paralyzed girlfriend's brother

Jaque H. Mason

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was arrested Monday and posted a $15,000 cash bond Tuesday on charges alleging he shot his girlfriend's brother, leaving the man paralyzed from the waist down.

Jaque H. Mason, 41, is accused of dragging the woman out of bed by the neck and hitting her in the face April 1 in the 1300 block of Clinton Street in Gary.

When the woman called her mother, Mason took the phone and told her mother the woman had to leave, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A short time later, the woman's then-28-year-old brother arrived to pick her up.

As the man walked toward the front door, Mason pulled a gun and began shooting, records allege. The woman ducked, but her brother was shot in the legs.

The man yelled, "I'm hit! I'm hit!" and his sister rushed to his aid. Mason fled in a car, records allege.

The woman told police Mason had a history of abusing her and became upset because she arrived home late.

Mason was charged in May with two counts of felony attempted murder, aggravated battery, several counts of battery, two counts of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor domestic battery. 

Mason's initial appearance was set for June 29.

