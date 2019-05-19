GARY — A man attempted to shoot a a state trooper with his own Taser during a scuffle Sunday along Interstate 80/94 here, and good Samaritans intervened to restrain the man, police said.
Michael P. Bartow, 29, of Algonquin, Illinois, faces multiple felonies in connection with the incident.
At 6:08 a.m., Indiana State Trooper Anthony Podesta responded to a call of a disabled vehicle on eastbound 80/94 near Burr Street, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
He encountered Bartow, who was driving a 2005 Mercedes Benz and said he had run out of gas on his way home, police said. Podesta detected a strong odor of alcohol on Bartow's breath and asked him to get out of the car.
The trooper attempted to do field sobriety tests on Bartow, but Bartow tried to go back into his vehicle, police said. The officer attempted to detain Bartow and a struggle ensued.
During the fracas, Podesta tried to fire a Taser at Bartow, and the two fought for the weapon, the report said. Podesta dropped it. Bartow picked it up and tried to use the Taser against the officer but, for an unknown reason, it didn't fire.
During the commotion, several good Samaritans, including an off-duty Illinois sheriff's deputy, stopped to assist, the news release said. One of them deployed a "chemical agent" on Bartow. He was handcuffed and detained soon after.
Podesta and Bartow were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for medical treatment and subsequently released, police said. Police are awaiting results of Bartow's toxicology tests.
Bartow was transported to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point and, pending approval of the Lake County prosecutor, is set to be charged with disarming an officer, a level 3 felony; battery to law enforcement, a level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and operating while intoxicated.