Man charged, another at large after burglaries, police say

SCHERERVILLE – One man was arrested and another is wanted in connection with burglaries at two stores late May, police said.

Corey D. Lundy, 26, of Chicago, and another man are suspected of causing more than $9,300 in damages or property theft to a LiqGo! liquor store and an AT&T store, Schererville Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

Police began their investigation about 2:55 p.m. May 31 for a report of a burglary at LiqGo! at 1030 U.S. 41.

On arrival, officers saw the store windows shattered and Lundy standing inside holding what appeared to be a large garbage bag, court records allege.

Lundy fled the rear of the store on foot toward a nearby Home Depot, where police lost sight of him, records allege.

Investigators determined through surveillance video and witnesses' accounts that Lundy used a metal spring coil to break into LiqGo!, stole liquor from inside and stored the merchandise inside a nearby SUV he arrived in, records allege.

Police also discovered the front window of a nearby AT&T had been broken. Surveillance video showed two men, one of whom was identified as Lundy, burglarized the store, records allege.