You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man charged, another at large after burglaries, police say
alert urgent

Man charged, another at large after burglaries, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged, another at large after burglaries, police say

Corey D. Lundy, 36, is charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief after police said he burglarized two Schererville stores.

 Provided

SCHERERVILLE – One man was arrested and another is wanted in connection with burglaries at two stores late May, police said.

Corey D. Lundy, 26, of Chicago, and another man are suspected of causing more than $9,300 in damages or property theft to a LiqGo! liquor store and an AT&T store, Schererville Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

Police began their investigation about 2:55 p.m. May 31 for a report of a burglary at LiqGo! at 1030 U.S. 41.

On arrival, officers saw the store windows shattered and Lundy standing inside holding what appeared to be a large garbage bag, court records allege.

Lundy fled the rear of the store on foot toward a nearby Home Depot, where police lost sight of him, records allege.

UPDATE: Lanes reopened at U.S. 231 after fiery crash hospitalizes 2

Investigators determined through surveillance video and witnesses' accounts that Lundy used a metal spring coil to break into LiqGo!, stole liquor from inside and stored the merchandise inside a nearby SUV he arrived in, records allege.

Police also discovered the front window of a nearby AT&T had been broken. Surveillance video showed two men, one of whom was identified as Lundy, burglarized the store, records allege.

Police later saw a man matching Lundy's description walking on U.S. 41 near Napleton Autowerks. Officers identified the man as Lundy and arrested him on $50,000 bail.

Lundy is charged with two counts each of burglary, a level 5 felony; theft, a level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

Indiana casinos ready to roll the dice on reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Lundy's behalf during an initial hearing June 3. Lundy's next court hearing was scheduled for July 30, records show.

Police asked anyone with more information on the second suspect to call Detective Dave Nangle at 219-322-5000. Information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts