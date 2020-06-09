Man charged, another at large after burglaries, police say

SCHERERVILLE – One man was arrested and another is wanted in connection with burglaries at two stores late May, police said.
Corey D. Lundy, 26, of Chicago, and another man are suspected of causing more than $9,300 in damages or property theft to a LiqGo! liquor store and an AT&T store, Schererville Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.
Police began their investigation about 2:55 p.m. May 31 for a report of a burglary at LiqGo! at 1030 U.S. 41.
On arrival, officers saw the store windows shattered and Lundy standing inside holding what appeared to be a large garbage bag, court records allege.
Lundy fled the rear of the store on foot toward a nearby Home Depot, where police lost sight of him, records allege.
Investigators determined through surveillance video and witnesses' accounts that Lundy used a metal spring coil to break into LiqGo!, stole liquor from inside and stored the merchandise inside a nearby SUV he arrived in, records allege.
Police also discovered the front window of a nearby AT&T had been broken. Surveillance video showed two men, one of whom was identified as Lundy, burglarized the store, records allege.
Police later saw a man matching Lundy's description walking on U.S. 41 near Napleton Autowerks. Officers identified the man as Lundy and arrested him on $50,000 bail.
Lundy is charged with two counts each of burglary, a level 5 felony; theft, a level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Lundy's behalf during an initial hearing June 3. Lundy's next court hearing was scheduled for July 30, records show.
Police asked anyone with more information on the second suspect to call Detective Dave Nangle at 219-322-5000. Information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646.
Charles Clyde Long
Dimitri Zhanovich Kondratenko
Kevin Richard Christian Jr.
Christopher Lawrence Rochefort
Matthew Michael Cartwright
Aaron William Echols
Chaunte N. McChristian
Jerrell Taquan Harris
Jessica Romero
Joshua Ptak
Shawntenie Renee McSwain
Quintin Joseph Dombrowski
Anthony Cornell Brown
Eric Ramon Douglas
Jonathan Phillip Lackey
Melondie Monique Brown
Ryan Micheal Caldwell-Frye
Sherman James Caldwell
Tyler Lee Smith
Elizabeth B Zelaya
Adam R. Tigue
Thomas Kevin Lawrence
Allen Wayne Funk
Charles James Neary
Carmelo Virjilio Morales
Abigail Jo Lutz
Brandon Alan Klopp
Darnell Lamar Jones
James Jubari Jennings
Regina Alice Jackson
Derrick Ivy
Arturo Chavez
Brian Alan Carlin
Nikolas Robert Beushausen
Dameon DePaul Bell Jr.
Wesley Allen Barnett
Eliazar Zapapa Chavarria
Eric Salvador Barcenas
Jason L Rhodes
Mohammad Najeb Arifee
Shakita Renee Cameron
Brian Michael Maddaleni
Jennette Hardesty
Jonathan James Jimenez
Juan Gutierrez
Marshaun McCree
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.