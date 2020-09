Man charged in murder at gas station lost limb because of gunshot wound, attorney says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — One of several men charged with murdering a man inside a Gary gas station last month sat in a wheelchair Wednesday during his initial appearance and denied using a firearm during the alleged crime.

Willie A. Jones Jr., 20, who has addresses in Gary and Indianapolis, was shot in the leg during a melee about 3:15 a.m. Aug. 22 inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

The fight led to the fatal shooting of Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary.

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota asked Jones if he understood the charges against him, including murder and a firearm enhancement.

Jones replied, "But I didn't use a firearm."

Bokota quickly stopped him, saying he had a right to remain silent and should not volunteer any information.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said Jones lost a limb as a result of treatment for his gunshot wound.

The Lake County prosecutor's office would not object to Jones being fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet, so he can leave the Lake County Jail for rehabilitation, she said. Jones would not be granted bail under such an arrangement.