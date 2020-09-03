Man charged with biting state trooper, leaving 6-year-old son behind when he fled

CROWN POINT — Police have identified and secured charges against a Lincolnshire, Illinois, man accused of biting an Indiana State Police trooper and abandoning his 6-year-old son during a traffic stop on Interstate 90, records show.
Eliover Lopez-Arita, 27, evaded capture by running into thick brush after fighting Trooper Benjamin Beers, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Police later determined Lopez-Arita was wanted in Illinois on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault, documents state.
The trooper pulled him over Aug. 22 at the 2.2 mile marker as he slowly drove west in the right lane after noticing the taillight on a 2007 gray Mitsubishi Eclipse was out, records state.
The trooper noticed a boy — later identified as Lopez-Arita's 6-year-old son — in the front seat without any restraints, documents allege.
Lopez-Arita allegedly told the trooper he didn't have a driver's license and didn't speak much English. He then provided a birth certificate with several names on it, but no birth date, records state.
The trooper became suspicious that Lopez-Arita was being deceitful about his identity after he answered several of the trooper's questions and asked the trooper to release him if he parked the car, records state.
The trooper asked Lopez-Arita to get out and stand near his police car, but at some point he began walking back toward the Mitsubishi, records state.
The trooper told Lopez-Arita to stop and tried to grab his arm, but Lopez-Arita allegedly pulled away.
The trooper took Lopez-Arita to the ground, and Lopez-Arita bit the trooper's arm as the trooper warned Lopez-Arita's son not to approach them, documents allege.
Lopez-Arita ran into the thick brush along the interstate, records say.
Police contacted the child's mother, who drove from Illinois to pick up the boy.
Lopez-Arita was charged with felony battery by bodily waste and neglect of a dependent, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, false informing and criminal mischief. He was not in custody in Lake County, records show.
