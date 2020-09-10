Man charged with kidnapping woman after confrontation outside Growlers

As they got out of her vehicle, Walker pulled up behind them in his black Chevrolet Impala and attempted to attack the woman's friend, records allege.

The woman told police Walker began chasing the man through the parking lot, and she got back in her car and drove away. As she headed for Hammond, she noticed Walker was following her, records state.

The woman couldn't call 911, because she lost her cellphone during the fight at the bar. She pulled into the driveway of a Hammond home, where she began honking and yelling for help, according to documents.

A woman came out and attempted to intervene, but Walker punched her in the face and ordered his ex-girlfriend into his car, records allege.

The woman told police she got in, because Walker had a gun, and he drove to Gary. He parked, accused her of lying to him, pointed the gun at her and struck her several times in the face, documents allege.

Walker then drove the woman to her apartment in East Chicago, she told police.

East Chicago police arrived a short time later to check on the woman's welfare and observed Walker inside, records state.