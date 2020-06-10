You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man charged with molesting 3 girls, showing 2 others nude photos
breaking urgent

Man charged with molesting 3 girls, showing 2 others nude photos

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth L. Wallace

Kenneth L. Wallace

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday on charges alleging he molested three girls younger than 14 and showed nude photos of himself to two other girls.

Kenneth L. Wallace, of Elwood, Indiana, is accused of molesting the girls on separate occasions between December 2010 and March 2020.

Gary police opened the latest investigation into allegations against Wallace on March 26, when a woman called to report she had caught Wallace holding her 6-year-old daughter on his lap with her underwear down, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The woman told police Wallace began adjusting the zipper on his pants and claimed it was broken. The alleged sexual abuse happened at the girl's Gary home.

Hobart cop under investigation for racial remarks on Facebook, police chief says

Investigators also reviewed a police report, which said the mother of another girl reported Wallace had molested her daughter and stopped her from leaving the room in November 2013 at a different Gary home.

Investigators interviewed the 6-year-old and a 12-year-old girl in April, and the 12-year-old told police Wallace had shown her and a 14-year-old girl nude and pornographic photos of himself and an unidentified female, records say.

The photos made her uncomfortable, and Wallace told them not to tell anyone, according to documents.

When Wallace spoke to a detective, he allegedly admitted to sexually abusing several of the girls but claimed each of them had "come on" to him, records show.

Wallace admitted he raped a then-11-year-old girl in June 2012 while they both stayed the night at a family member's home in Gary, records allege.

Man sentenced after admitting he shot ex-girlfriend

He also admitted to molesting the 6-year-old, a girl identified as "Victim No. 3" whose exact age was not included in court records, and a then-8-year-old girl, records state.

Wallace claimed he allowed the 14- and 12-year-old girls to use his phone, but wasn't aware they located any private sexual pictures, records state.

Wallace was being held without bond on four felony counts of child molesting and two felony counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, records showed.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts