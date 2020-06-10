Man charged with molesting 3 girls, showing 2 others nude photos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday on charges alleging he molested three girls younger than 14 and showed nude photos of himself to two other girls.

Kenneth L. Wallace, of Elwood, Indiana, is accused of molesting the girls on separate occasions between December 2010 and March 2020.

Gary police opened the latest investigation into allegations against Wallace on March 26, when a woman called to report she had caught Wallace holding her 6-year-old daughter on his lap with her underwear down, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The woman told police Wallace began adjusting the zipper on his pants and claimed it was broken. The alleged sexual abuse happened at the girl's Gary home.

Investigators also reviewed a police report, which said the mother of another girl reported Wallace had molested her daughter and stopped her from leaving the room in November 2013 at a different Gary home.

Investigators interviewed the 6-year-old and a 12-year-old girl in April, and the 12-year-old told police Wallace had shown her and a 14-year-old girl nude and pornographic photos of himself and an unidentified female, records say.

The photos made her uncomfortable, and Wallace told them not to tell anyone, according to documents.