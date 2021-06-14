 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with murder in beating death of friend
urgent

Man charged with murder in beating death of friend

Valparaiso police station stock (copy)

Valparaiso Police Department.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A man has been charged with murder in the beating death of his friend in March.

The Porter County Prosecutor's Office charged 29-year-old Valparaiso resident Matthew D. Castro in connection with the death of 42-year-old Valparaiso resident Michael Overton on March 21. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Valparaiso police responded to 250 block of Michigan Avenue late that Sunday night after a relative called 911 to report Castro called and said he may have killed his friend.

Castro was arrested on preliminary charges police initially said were unrelated to the investigation. He was first charged with three counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety official, two counts of battery against a public safety official, two counts of intimidation and one count of resisting law enforcement, according to court records.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Castro outside the residence with blood on him, according to a probable cause affidavit. He told officers "my friend tried to beat ..." and then made a gagging sound, according to the affidavit.

Police found a bruised and bloody Overton inside, according to the probable cause affidavit. He was non-responsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed "multiple significant blows to Michael Overton's head" and "a dislocation of the joint at the C1 vertebrae."

A family member told police Castro and Overton often spent time together. Police obtained a recording of a call he made from jail in which he said "he thought he beat Michael Overton up and the next thing he knew, the police were at his residence," according to the affidavit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Six Flags agrees to $36 million settlement

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts