Man charged with murder in beating death of friend

VALPARAISO — A man has been charged with murder in the beating death of his friend in March.

The Porter County Prosecutor's Office charged 29-year-old Valparaiso resident Matthew D. Castro in connection with the death of 42-year-old Valparaiso resident Michael Overton on March 21. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Valparaiso police responded to 250 block of Michigan Avenue late that Sunday night after a relative called 911 to report Castro called and said he may have killed his friend.

Castro was arrested on preliminary charges police initially said were unrelated to the investigation. He was first charged with three counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety official, two counts of battery against a public safety official, two counts of intimidation and one count of resisting law enforcement, according to court records.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Castro outside the residence with blood on him, according to a probable cause affidavit. He told officers "my friend tried to beat ..." and then made a gagging sound, according to the affidavit.

Police found a bruised and bloody Overton inside, according to the probable cause affidavit. He was non-responsive and pronounced dead at the scene.