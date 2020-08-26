Man charged with murdering 17-year-old to face judge after 12 years on the lam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A man arrested Friday had been wanted for more than 12 years on charges alleging he fatally shot a 17-year-old boy and wounded another man in 2008 in Gary's Midtown section.

Antonio "Paul" Yanders, 36, was charged in May 2008 with murder, attempted murder and battery in connection with a shooting about 10:30 p.m. April 21, 2008, in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street in Gary.

Andrew McQuay, 17, of Gary, was killed and another man was wounded when Yanders fired shots at a car involved in a crash and into a nearby crowd, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Yanders had not yet appeared for an initial hearing.

According to court records, a witness told police he saw a white car traveling south on Connecticut Street "clowning" with its door open.

The witness heard a boom and saw the car stop at the sign at Connecticut and 26th Avenue, so he assumed the car hit something, records state.

People in the car told police they hit another car, so they stopped. As the driver prepared to get out, Yanders allegedly ran up and began firing shots.

McQuay died at the scene, and the other man was shot in foot and thigh as he attempted to take cover, records state.