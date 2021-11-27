Man convicted of fleecing investors wants new trial and defense lawyers

The other is Pugh and Breen. That firm’s website states it is recognized as “among Chicago’s top trial lawyers,” having defended high-profile criminal cases for “public officials, judicial officers, political organizations, corporations, and everyday citizens.”

Nothing in current court papers indicate who will pay for the new attorneys.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Toi D. Houston and Thomas M. McGrath, who won McKown’s conviction last month, argue in a court memo this is all a delaying tactic that would be a hardship on victims waiting many years for his day of reckoning.

The government said McKown and his co-defendant, Richard E. Gearhart, 71, of Lowell, began in 2008, persuading clients to hand over their life savings and pensions.

They tempted customers with promises of safe investments that would provide solid returns and guarantees their clients could reclaim their initial investment within 30 days.

Federal prosecutors said the co-defendants kept victims in the dark with rosy fiscal statements professing they were achieving the promised monetary gains.

In reality, McKown and Gearhart took over their money to loan it to private business ventures with no intention of repaying their clients.