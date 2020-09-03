Man convicted of murdering former lover; girlfriend set to stand trial this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was convicted of murdering a Hammond woman in January 2017 after having an affair with her, and his girlfriend's trial has been set for November.

Lavell Holloway, 27, shot Kadejah Ariel Jackson, 21, to death Jan. 27, 2017, in the 900 block of Becker Street in Hammond.

A Lake Criminal Court jury found Holloway guilty after a trial last week before Judge Samuel Cappas.

Holloway's girlfriend, Kashena L. Hayes, 27, of Chicago, appeared Tuesday before Cappas, who scheduled her trial to begin Nov. 9.

According to court records, Hayes went with two other women to Jackson's home in the early morning hours after the two fought several times a day earlier at River Oaks Mall in Calumet City.

Hayes wanted to fight Jackson, because Jackson had an affair with Holloway, records allege.

Witnesses told police they saw Hayes and her friends walk up to Jackson's house with objects like a bat, a stick or a pipe.

Jackson's family yelled for them to leave, and they retreated but returned minutes later, records allege. They again were told to leave and were seen walking to a car.