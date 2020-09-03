 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man convicted of murdering former lover; girlfriend set to stand trial this fall

Man convicted of murdering former lover; girlfriend set to stand trial this fall

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was convicted of murdering a Hammond woman in January 2017 after having an affair with her, and his girlfriend's trial has been set for November.

Lavell Holloway, 27, shot Kadejah Ariel Jackson, 21, to death Jan. 27, 2017, in the 900 block of Becker Street in Hammond.

A Lake Criminal Court jury found Holloway guilty after a trial last week before Judge Samuel Cappas.

Holloway's girlfriend, Kashena L. Hayes, 27, of Chicago, appeared Tuesday before Cappas, who scheduled her trial to begin Nov. 9.

According to court records, Hayes went with two other women to Jackson's home in the early morning hours after the two fought several times a day earlier at River Oaks Mall in Calumet City.

Hayes wanted to fight Jackson, because Jackson had an affair with Holloway, records allege.

Witnesses told police they saw Hayes and her friends walk up to Jackson's house with objects like a bat, a stick or a pipe. 

Jackson's family yelled for them to leave, and they retreated but returned minutes later, records allege. They again were told to leave and were seen walking to a car.

When Jackson and her relatives went outside to see where Hayes and the others went, Hayes pulled up in Holloway's 2012 Nissan Altima and Holloway fired multiple shots from the passenger seat, records state.

Jackson's relatives ran for cover, but then realized she had been shot.

Jackson suffered five gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen and died at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, records state.

Police recovered a black 9mm gun from Holloway's Nissan and a baseball bat from inside Hayes' Toyota while executing search warrants.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts