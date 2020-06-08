You are the owner of this article.
Man crashed into IDOT trucks, sent worker to hospital, police say
Lauren Cross

CHICAGO – A Gary man was cited on traffic violations after he crashed into Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles, sending one worker to the hospital, police said.

Joseph E. Mcclendon-Brough, 20, was driving early Sunday on Interstate 94 when he crashed into two maintenance trucks, Illinois State Police said.

Police responded after 1:20 a.m. Sunday to I-94 near 31st Street for a report of a crash involving IDOT maintenance vehicles.

The trucks were blocking the exit ramp to 31st Street when Mcclendon-Brough, driving a black Chevy north on the interstate, failed to yield and struck the rears of two trucks.

The trucks were stationary and had their emergency lights activated when they were hit, police said.

One worker and Mcclendon-Brough were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second worker involved in the crash was not injured, police said.

Mcclendon-Brough was cited on operating an uninsured vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage, operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic communication device, improper passing emergency vehicle, improper passing emergency vehicle causing injury to another, and improper passing emergency vehicle causing property damage to another.

