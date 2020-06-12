You are the owner of this article.
Man dies after crashing into parked SUV, police say
Man dies after crashing into parked SUV, police say

SCHERERVILLE – A man died Thursday after he crashed into a parked car, police said.

Police responded about 9:40 p.m. to the 300 block of Gregory Street for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle, Schererville Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

The man was driving a 2003 Yamaha near South Park Avenue when he struck a parked SUV, Cook said.

The driver, a 32-year-old Schererville man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner's Office did not immediately disclose a name or preliminary cause of death.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.

