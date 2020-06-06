Man dies at Dyer hospital from multiple gunshot wounds

DYER — A Park Forest man was pronounced dead early Saturday at Franciscan Health Dyer after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, the Lake County coroner said in a news release.
Remone Butler Jr., 27, was shot in the 1400 block of Diplomat Street in Ford Heights. He was pronounced dead around 1:41 a.m. at the hospital.
Other agencies involved include the Cook County Sheriff's Department and Buds Ambulance.
