Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds at Dyer hospital
Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds at Dyer hospital

Lauren Cross

DYER — A Park Forest man was pronounced dead early Saturday at Franciscan Health Dyer after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, the Lake County coroner said in a news release.

Remone Butler Jr., 27, was shot in the 1400 block of Diplomat Street. He was pronounced dead around 1:41 a.m. at the hospital.

Other agencies involved include the Cook County Sheriff's Department and Buds Ambulance.

