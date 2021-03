Man extricated from rollover crash on I-65, police say

LOWELL — A man had to be extricated after his vehicle rolled over on Interstate 65 Saturday night, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. first responders were called to a single-vehicle wreck at the 235-mile marker on I-65 in Lowell, said Indiana State Police Cpl.Dan Becker.

For unknown reasons the driver crashed and the vehicle rolled over. He was then unable to get out of his vehicle due to the damage, police said.

Lowell firefighters were called to assist in extricating the man from his car. The driver, the sole occupant of the car, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital via ambulance, Becker said.

There are no current closures on the interstates, police said.

