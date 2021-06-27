Man fatally struck by car, police say

GARY — A 41-year-old Gary man died from his injuries after being struck by a car while crossing Broadway Saturday night, police said.

The Lake County coroner identified the deceased as Derrick Roland. He was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. after being transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.

An investigation shows Roland was crossing westbound on foot in the 5100 block of Broadway when he was struck by a northbound Dodge Charger around 10:30 p.m., Gary police said.

The 22-year-old driver remained at the scene while authorities treated Roland and later transported him to the hospital. His death was ruled an accident, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Gary Police Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-1209.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.