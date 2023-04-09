A Griffith man led Gary police on a high-speed chase Friday that ended in a crash just over the border in Illinois, according to police.

The driver struck a pursuing Gary squad car and nearly ran down a Gary officer before hitting a tree in Lansing.

Officers stopped a blue Toyota Scion and a red Chevy Camaro that appeared to be racing in the 3100 block of Harrison Street in the Glen Park area, police spokesman Samuel Roberts said.

"The chase began after officers discovered the driver, 30-year-old Carlos Estrada-Barcenas, had a Lake County felony warrant for battery. When officers attempted to take the driver into custody, Estrada-Barcenas sped off, almost striking one of the officers, who was outside their vehicle."

The chase continued through Gary to Burr Street, which the driver took to hop on westbound Interstate 94. He eluded police for more than nine miles, crossing the state line.

"Estrada-Barcenas led Gary police on a pursuit into Illinois, exiting at Torrence Ave. in Lansing and through a shopping plaza," Roberts said. "Estrada-Barcenas continued fleeing from the pursuing officers and led them into Calumet City, then back into Lansing, where he attempted an evasive maneuver and struck a pursuing Gary police car."

The police car sustained minor damage.

"Estrada-Barcenas continued to flee and sped through an intersection where he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree," Roberts said. He was extracted from his vehicle by Lansing Fire Services and transported to a Chicago trauma center for treatment of injuries.

In addition to the felony warrant, Estrada-Barcenas faces charges for fleeing from police. The driver of the Camaro had a valid license and was given a warning.