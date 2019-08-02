CROWN POINT — A scion of a restaurant family was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for a robbery spree that terrorized local fast-foot businesses across Northwest Indiana.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez imposed the maximum sentence allowed under a plea agreement on Dionysios T. Doukas, 36, of Schererville.
Doukas pleaded guilty in March to 17 counts of robbery and attempted robbery linked to a nearly three-week crime spree in late 2017 that left restaurant employees across the Region on edge.
Members of the Doukas and Gerodemos family left the courtroom in tears.
They offered their sympathies to Doukas’ victims.
“We cannot imagine what they went through,” one said, but also pleaded to release “Dion” as soon as possible because his 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter miss him.
Doukas apologized to the court, law enforcement and those he robbed, admitting, “I looked into their eyes and saw fear and confusion. What I was doing was insane.”
He too asked for leniency, promising, “If given a second chance, I won’t misuse it. I’m passionate about the restaurant business. I want to open my own business one day.”
But Deputy Prosecutor Michael Toth argued for a long sentence on grounds Doukas had learned nothing from 13 brushes with the law over the years, including two prior felony convictions and dropping out of two drug rehabilitation programs.
“He is a spoiled little boy who thinks he can get away with anything," Toth told the court. "It is time for him to go to the DOC (Indiana Department of Corrections).”
The judge agreed, saying he had given Doukas the benefit of the doubt seven years ago when Doukas stood before the court convicted of drug dealing.
“But now we’ve had these horrendous robberies. Do I feel sorry for your family and kids? Absolutely. But society comes first,” Vasquez said.
The state had evidence Doukas told a former girlfriend he could rob fast food outlets and other small businesses by hitting them late at night, when few employees were present, and using a fake gun wrapped in plastic to scare them into compliance.
Doukas committed 18 robberies and attempted robberies in Crown Point, Griffith, Highland, Hobart, Munster, Schererville, St. John and West Creek Township as well as two in Porter County and one in Michigan City, court records indicate.
Some 26 employees stared down what they thought was the barrel of a gun between Oct. 31 and Nov. 19, 2017, at businesses that included Subway restaurants, other restaurants, convenience stores, gas stations, a natural foods store, hotels and a tanning salon, court records state.
Doukas told the judge Friday he was grateful no one was injured in any of his crimes.
Toth played security camera videos of two of holdups in early November 2017 at the Smoothie King in St. John and LATan in Highland.
Doukas can be heard and seen in the St. John robbery screaming threats at the employees to hand over the cash drawers. Both holdups were over in a matter of seconds.
Police finally arrested Doukas Nov. 19, 2017, after he robbed a Subway off Interstate 65 in unincorporated Lowell and led police on a chase to Chesterton.
None of the victims appeared in court Friday, but Toth read letters from some of them.
One wrote she was so frightened she forgot all of her training of what to do in a robbery.
“It was one of the scariest days of my life," the letter to the court stated.
Doukas said he committed the robberies to get money for drugs.
Doukas had worked from his early years as a bus boy, waiter and cook at restaurants, including the Paragon Restaurant in Hobart, which has been run by the Gerodemos family since 1979, according to the restaurant’s website.
Violet Gerodemos, an aunt, told the court Doukas was a loving godfather to her autistic son.
“Dion is good-hearted, hard-working when he is in the right frame," she said.
Olga Doukas, a sister of the defendant, said the defendant was devastated by their father’s death in a traffic accident even though their father, who suffered from depression and alcoholism, abused both him and their mother.
She said their extended family provided Doukas with a condominium, and his Uncle Jim tried to teach him responsibility and gave him a car owned by the Paragon Restaurant for transportation.
They both acknowledged Doukas was impulsive and sometimes bullying, but they believed that was a symptom of having to deal with a tragically broken family.
“Dion was never the same after Dad died,” Olga Doukas said.
Robert Coyle, a psychologist hired by the defense, said the defendant has probably suffered from a mental illness since childhood that drove his craving first for marijuana and later involved abusing cocaine and painkillers.
Coyle said Doukas would need long-term therapy to overcome his addictions and control his delusional, paranoid and self-centered behavior.
Doukas also has two pending cases in Porter County and one in LaPorte County related to the robbery spree. Convictions in those cases could add more years to his prison time.
The judge gave him credit for having already served two years in the Lake County Jail while awaiting trial and sentencing.