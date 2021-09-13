Man injured two officers after trying to get on jet skis, causing drunken disturbance in marina, police say

A man fought with officers after trying to get on jet skis and causing a disturbance in a marina in Cedar Lake, according to police.
Cedar Lake police got called out to the Pinecrest Marina at 14611 Lauerman St. at about 2 p.m. Sunday. A caller reported a man was causing a disturbance and was trying to fight with patrons.
Officers Alexis Dills, Jarrett Stickle and Dustin Corbin arrived at the scene. They tracked down the suspect who was later identified as Robert Barwicki, 51, Oswego, Illinois
"Mr. Barwicki was intoxicated and was uncooperative with officers," Deputy Chief Carl Brittingham said in a news release. "Mr. Barwicki had already assaulted the complainant by kicking him and was trying to get on jet skis owned by other people. Mr. Barwicki continued to use profanity and was loud after being asked many times to stop. Mr. Barwicki was also trespassing in the campground area and had not paid the parking fee at Pinecrest."
Barwicki fought with police, according to the police report.
Two officers were injured in the skirmish.
"Mr. Barwicki was advised he was being arrested and then began to fight with officers, which resulted in Mr. Barwicki being tased," Brittingham said. "During the struggle with Mr. Barwicki, Officer Stickle received a dislocated finger which will require surgery and a loss of work. Officer Corbin also sustained a concussion and loss of work."
Police said Barwicki has a criminal history of violence.
He was arrested on charges of battery on public safety officers, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. He was taken to Lake County Jail.
His vehicle was towed and he's banned from the Pinecrest Marina.
