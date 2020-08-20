 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man jumps counter, takes cash from register in dollar store robbery
alert urgent

Man jumps counter, takes cash from register in dollar store robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - police car
Times Staff

GARY — One man held a Family Dollar employee at gunpoint while another man jumped over the counter and took money from a register Wednesday night, police said.

Gary police responded about 7:40 p.m. to the dollar store in the 500 block of West Fifth Avenue for a report of a robbery, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

2 wounded in separate shootings, police say
Efforts to save man found shot inside vehicle unsuccessful, police say

The employee told police he was ringing up a customer when the two men, who were dressed in all black and wore face coverings, entered the store and held him up. 

The men fled before police arrived, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County imposes new restrictions on large gatherings due to COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts