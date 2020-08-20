Man jumps counter, takes cash from register in dollar store robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — One man held a Family Dollar employee at gunpoint while another man jumped over the counter and took money from a register Wednesday night, police said.

Gary police responded about 7:40 p.m. to the dollar store in the 500 block of West Fifth Avenue for a report of a robbery, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The employee told police he was ringing up a customer when the two men, who were dressed in all black and wore face coverings, entered the store and held him up.

The men fled before police arrived, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

