Man killed in crash on Borman was standing outside truck, police say
urgent

Man killed in crash on Borman was standing outside truck, police say

State police investigating fatal crash on I-94

Indiana State Police and firefighters work at the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon on westbound Interstate 94, near a ramp to Interstate 65.

 Matt Erickson, The Times

A Lake Station man who was killed in a crash Sunday on the Borman Expressway had gotten out of his truck just before the crash, police said.

The fatal accident took place at about 1 p.m. Sunday at the 12-mile marker near the border of Lake Station and Gary on Interstate 80/94.

A red 1998 Dodge truck was headed westbound on the interstate highway when it stopped in the right lane for unknown reasons, Indiana State Police said.

The driver, later identified as 64-year-old Lake Station resident James D. Baker, got out of the truck. He was standing next to the driver's side when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2013 Buick that then struck him, police said.

His truck rolled to the outside shoulder while the Buick came to a stop in the left lane.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's officer. His age was initially reported as 54 by authorities. 

The driver of the Buick, Hammond resident Lee A. Howard, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

"Alcohol/drugs are not considered to be factors in this crash," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

An off-duty Portage Police officer and then later Indiana State Police Trooper Brant Goubeaux were the first to arrive the scene. Police shut down lanes, restricting westbound Borman traffic to a single lane, for several hours to do an investigation that included crash scene reconstruction.

The Lake Station Fire Department, Lake Station Police, Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, and WAFFCO Towing also assisted in the investigation and cleanup of the crash.

