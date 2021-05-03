Man killed in crash on Borman was standing outside truck, police say

A Lake Station man who was killed in a crash Sunday on the Borman Expressway had gotten out of his truck just before the crash, police said.

The fatal accident took place at about 1 p.m. Sunday at the 12-mile marker near the border of Lake Station and Gary on Interstate 80/94.

A red 1998 Dodge truck was headed westbound on the interstate highway when it stopped in the right lane for unknown reasons, Indiana State Police said.

The driver, later identified as 64-year-old Lake Station resident James D. Baker, got out of the truck. He was standing next to the driver's side when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2013 Buick that then struck him, police said.

His truck rolled to the outside shoulder while the Buick came to a stop in the left lane.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's officer. His age was initially reported as 54 by authorities.

The driver of the Buick, Hammond resident Lee A. Howard, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

"Alcohol/drugs are not considered to be factors in this crash," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.