Man killed in police pursuit identified

HOBART — Authorities have identified a man who died early Saturday morning when his SUV was struck by another vehicle after he ran a red light during a high-speed police chase in Gary.

Gregory Hoskins, a 47-year-old man whose home address is unknown, was killed in the crash that took place at 39th Avenue and Broadway in Gary Saturday.

Police say Hoskins disregarded a Hobart police officer who tried to pull him over for running a stop sign about 1:20 a.m. Saturday near 39th Avenue and Tennessee Street. After the officer turned on his lights, the driver sped westbound and drove through several more stop signs.

The officer chased the driver until he was hit on the driver's side by a vehicle driving north on Broadway, according to police. The vehicle spun out, struck a traffic light pole and rolled onto its roof, police said.

After the crash, the officer checked on the man in the gray SUV. The man was unconscious, and the officer could not start lifesaving measures because of the position of the SUV, police said.

Hoskins was unconscious in the overturned SUV. The officer couldn't reach him to do CPR and Gary Fire Department medics attempted to get him out of the vehicle but he died at the scene of the crash, police said.