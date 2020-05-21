You are the owner of this article.
Man knocked at door, fired one shot at relative's boyfriend, records allege
CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old Gary man shot a relative's boyfriend May 14 and was arrested after police found him walking in the area holding a gun, records allege.

Jeremiah R. Lipscomb, of Gary, was being held Wednesday on a bond of $25,000 surety or $2,500 cash on allegations he fired a shot at a relative's boyfriend in the 9200 block of East Sixth Avenue.

The man, who wasn't wounded in the shooting, told police he was getting ready for work about 6:15 a.m. when he heard a knock at the door, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The man opened the door and recognized Lipscomb, who fired one shot that struck the door jamb, records say.

Lipscomb ran off, but police found him walking nearby holding a firearm in his right hand, records say.

When officers asked if he fired the gun and why, Lipscomb said the man's name and added, "Cause he took my manhood," records allege. The man told police Lipscomb has mental issues.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Lipscomb's behalf during an initial hearing Wednesday. 

