Man linked to 4 deaths, 8 nonfatal overdoses in NWI, records allege

The Hammond Police Department identified "K" as Rainey, who was the target of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Chicago, records show.

An analyst at the Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area helped Schererville detectives review phone records, which showed the man met up with Rainey the evening of April 1, 2019, to purchase drugs, records state.

Detectives learned Rainey, an alleged member of the Gangster Disciple street gang, was connected with two fatal and three nonfatal overdoses in Northwest Indiana, according to court documents.

The number of overdoses linked to Rainey later grew to four fatal and eight nonfatal cases from Oct. 28, 2018, to May 8, 2019, records show.

Rainey was charged in May 2019 in U.S. District Court in Chicago with distributing fentanyl and heroin after a confidential informant conducted five controlled purchases with Rainey from April to May 2019 in Dolton, Calumet City and South Holland, records allege.

The total amount of heroin purchased during the buys was 14.6 grams. Rainey also sold the informant a .44-caliber Ruger handgun May 10, according to documents.