Man linked to 4 deaths, 8 nonfatal overdoses in NWI, records allege
Man linked to 4 deaths, 8 nonfatal overdoses in NWI, records allege

Kariem Rainey

Kariem Rainey

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man already being held on federal drug charges has been linked to four fatal overdoses and eight nonfatal overdoses since October 2018, court records show.

Kariem "K" Rainey, 44, is the first person to be charged in Lake County with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death under a state law that took effect in July 2018, according to the Lake County prosecutor's office.

LaPorte County prosecutors filed the same charge against Rainey in May 2019, LaPorte Superior Court records show.

The Lake County case is linked to the death of a 36-year-old Schererville man April 2, 2019, from an overdose on multiple drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, codeine, methadone and clonazepam. 

The LaPorte County case involved a 31-year-old Michigan City woman, who died Nov. 21, 2018, from on overdose of morphine and fentanyl, records show.

The Lake County case stems from an investigation by Schererville police Detectives Anthony Buonadonna, Ian Segovia and Matt Djukic, records show.

Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said detectives did good work and credited Buonadonna, the lead detective, for not giving up on the case.

Police executed a search warrant for the Schererville man's phone and learned the person he likely purchased a fatal dose of drugs from was saved in his contacts as "K," records show. 

The Hammond Police Department identified "K" as Rainey, who was the target of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Chicago, records show.

An analyst at the Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area helped Schererville detectives review phone records, which showed the man met up with Rainey the evening of April 1, 2019, to purchase drugs, records state.

Detectives learned Rainey, an alleged member of the Gangster Disciple street gang, was connected with two fatal and three nonfatal overdoses in Northwest Indiana, according to court documents.

The number of overdoses linked to Rainey later grew to four fatal and eight nonfatal cases from Oct. 28, 2018, to May 8, 2019, records show.

Rainey was charged in May 2019 in U.S. District Court in Chicago with distributing fentanyl and heroin after a confidential informant conducted five controlled purchases with Rainey from April to May 2019 in Dolton, Calumet City and South Holland, records allege.

The total amount of heroin purchased during the buys was 14.6 grams. Rainey also sold the informant a .44-caliber Ruger handgun May 10, according to documents.

Authorities executed a search warrant May 10, 2019, at Rainey's girlfriend's home and seized 1.5 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl, a .40-caliber Springfield Armory XD and a 9mm Taurus handgun, about $30,000 and a 2011 Infiniti, records state.

During an interview with investigators, Rainey allegedly said, "I found a big (expletive) box of some (expletive) and I just sold the (expletive)."

He also said he was "nailed to the cross" and needed to "trust in God" before asking for a lawyer and ending the interview, records allege.

Rainey pleaded guilty July 2 to two federal counts of distributing fentanyl and heroin and two counts related to possession of firearms. His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 5 in Chicago.

Rainey remained in federal custody Tuesday. He had arrest warrants in Lake and LaPorte counties, and likely will be brought before judges in each county after his federal case is resolved.

