Man missing from Gary's west side located safely, police say
Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — A man reported missing earlier this month has been found, police said.

The Times first reported last week Gary police were seeking assistance in locating Tyler Johnson, a 29-year-old man missing from the city's west side.

Police seek public's help in search for missing man

Johnson had been missing since Nov. 14, police said. 

Gary police officials said on Monday afternoon that Johnson has been located safely.

New COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter

