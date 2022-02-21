Man missing, presumed dead after falling into Lake Michigan from shelf ice at Dunes park

PORTAGE — An Indianapolis man is missing and presumed dead after venturing onto shelf ice with his friends and falling into Lake Michigan on Monday at West Beach in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Firefighters, dive teams and other rescuers tried to save the missing person for two hours Monday night until it got too dark and conditions became too treacherous in the near-freezing lake. The search will resume Tuesday.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Public Information Officer Nicole Baumann said five people went on the shelf ice just off the shore at West Beach at about 5:30 p.m., venturing about 10 feet off the beach.

"They had come out to see the beach and were walking on the shelf ice. The shelf ice is elevated. They had to climb up a little hill onto the snow," she said. "A little piece of the shelf ice broke off and he tripped and fell into the lake."

The friends were believed to all be in their 20s. The others were local, hailing from Portage and Lake Station.

The four other people who walked out onto the shelf ice tried to rescue their friend, but the lake pulled him in.

"The lake conditions are such that there are 3- to 5-foot waves and big chunks of ice," she said. "The waves are just pounding that shelf ice. They had a hold of him and were able to bring him up, but the conditions were too treacherous."

They called 911 and were able to return to shore safely. Multiple bystanders also called it in, initially reporting to authorities that several people went missing on Lake Michigan.

A massive search party gathered to try to rescue the man. Indiana Dunes National Park Rangers, Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and firefighters from Portage, Porter and Ogden Dunes combed the lakefront.

A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter shined a spotlight across the shore and rescuers raked the inky black water with their flashlights. They saw no sign of the man and had to call off the search at about 7:30 p.m.

"We did have an individual fall off the shelf ice into the water. A search was conducted but due to heavy waves and the size of the shelf, it could only be done by air conducted by Lake County Sheriffs helicopter," Portage Fire Department Chief Randy Wilkening said. "Nothing was located and the search was suspended for the night. It will continue in the morning when hopefully waves will be down."

It's unlikely the man could have survived in the near-freezing water with such strong waves and huge chunks of ice. Hypothermia would set in within minutes, Baumann said.

"We have wrapped up the rescue and are moving on to a recovery. It's just unfortunate," she said. "They took the dive gear as far as they could to see what they could do. They're going to try to get a boat out tomorrow if conditions allow. But the lake is switching from a south wind to a north wind, which makes it even more dangerous. It's going to pull down toward the lake and create choppier conditions. The waves are just pounding the ice. It's absolutely dangerous."

People should avoid walking on shelf ice, especially when the temperature increases, she said. It starts to melt.

"There are melting pockets right now," she said. "It's super unstable. It's like a honeycomb. There are currents of water running underneath and waves crashing up and over. Do not climb on the shelf ice. It's not safe. You are on the lake. The water is rushing in underneath. You don't know the stability or the thickness."

While there have been many drownings on Lake Michigan, Baumann said she can't recall any involving people venturing out onto shelf ice since she was first assigned to Northwest Indiana in 2006.

"We've had people missing where they weren't found for months," she said. "All that ice and snow makes an unstable platform for rescuers, but we want to bring him back for his loved ones."

The search will resume as soon as dawn.

"They went out as far as they could, as safely as they could go," she said. "Over time, it goes from a rescue to more of a recovery. Please stay off the shelf ice."

Dave Benjamin with The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said shoreline ice formations were a public health issue. He said warning signs at the park, beach and parking lot should caution people about the dangers of shelf ice.

“Drowning continues to be a neglected public health issue," he said. “This tragedy was 100 percent preventable, if only water safety was a priority to be prevented 100 percent”

