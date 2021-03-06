 Skip to main content
Man missing since Monday, last seen at Merrillville hotel, family says
Man missing since Monday, last seen at Merrillville hotel, family says

Missing Merrillville man

Shaun Kowalewski, 27, was last seen Monday by his father, family members said.

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE — The family of a missing Merrillville man are asking the public's help in locating him. 

Shaun Kowalewski, 27, was last seen Monday by his father, family members said. His disappearance was reported to the Merrillville Police Department and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the station at 219-577-7069 or 219-741-1406. 

Kowalewski's cousin, Danielle Ciesielski, said he was staying at FairBridge Inn Express Merrillville at 8250 Louisiana St., where he was last seen. Ciesielski said he has since disappeared from the hotel without a trace.

Kowalewski is a white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans, according to his father who was the last person to have been in contact with him.

Ciesielski said Kowalewski does not have a vehicle and he would be traveling on foot and his cellphone has been disconnected since his disappearance. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

