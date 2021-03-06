Man missing since Monday, last seen at Merrillville hotel, family says

MERRILLVILLE — The family of a missing Merrillville man are asking the public's help in locating him.

Shaun Kowalewski, 27, was last seen Monday by his father, family members said. His disappearance was reported to the Merrillville Police Department and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the station at 219-577-7069 or 219-741-1406.

Kowalewski's cousin, Danielle Ciesielski, said he was staying at FairBridge Inn Express Merrillville at 8250 Louisiana St., where he was last seen. Ciesielski said he has since disappeared from the hotel without a trace.

Kowalewski is a white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans, according to his father who was the last person to have been in contact with him.