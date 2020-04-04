Man pleads guilty to auto theft, striking police dog

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced the same day following a 2019 carjacking and struggle with a police dog during a foot pursuit.

On Tuesday, Eddie M. Bass, 23, of Phoenix, Illinois, pleaded guilty to auto theft, resisting law enforcement and striking a law enforcement animal, according to Lake Superior Court records.

Bass was sentenced to a total of 42 months in jail.

Following the auto theft in 2019, Bass and two others — Brendan A. Beasley, 17, of Riverdale, and Adrian M. White, 21, of Chicago — each faced charges of armed robbery, auto theft and resisting law enforcement, court records said.

At 11 p.m. Nov. 17, 2019, officers responded to a gas station in the 2100 block of U.S. 41 in Schererville, police said. A man told police he had been robbed of his Dodge Charger by at least two males with a gun.

The suspects arrived in a white minivan and one of the suspects pointed a gun at his head and demanded his keys, police said.

The person driving the stolen Charger struck the back bumper of the white minivan before both vehicles headed north on U.S. 41, police said.